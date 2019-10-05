Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mustang Bio an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 113,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 449,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

