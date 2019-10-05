MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $137.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.97.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

