M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Paypal by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 44,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,579,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 1,568,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,588. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

