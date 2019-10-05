M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $48,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $197,323,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

