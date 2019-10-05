M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 331,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. 21,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $250,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,929.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 25,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.