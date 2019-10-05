M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 15,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,630. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

