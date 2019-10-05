Morgan Stanley Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $63.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.47.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 6,515,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 237.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 51,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.