Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $29,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 109.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,809,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 944,913 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,189,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,244,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,505,000 after acquiring an additional 185,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 43.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Hardin purchased 2,500 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Clemente purchased 2,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

