Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales in second-quarter 2019. Further, the quarter witnessed soft margins and adverse impacts of currency. Negative geographic and product mix, and higher input costs hurt gross margin. This coupled with increased operating costs dented the operating margin. Nevertheless, top and bottom lines grew year over year, driven by strength in the Monster Energy brand. In fact, momentum in its energy drinks category is aiding results for a while now. Additionally, it is witnessing robust growth in the international markets and is on track to launch products to drive the top line. Furthermore, Monster Beverage is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers, which expanded its distribution network.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. 2,408,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,366. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after buying an additional 274,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 176.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

