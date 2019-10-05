Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 6.9%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.87 and last traded at $129.06, approximately 1,714,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,519,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $371,009.86. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $250,447.08. Insiders sold 102,091 shares of company stock worth $14,667,593 over the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Mongodb by 599.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

