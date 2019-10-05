Monero Reaches Market Cap of $969.72 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $56.24 or 0.00694643 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $969.72 million and $78.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002508 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,243,317 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Cryptomate, Nanex, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Bittrex, Mercatox, B2BX, Gate.io, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Bitlish, BitBay, Coinbe, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bisq, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Kraken, CoinEx, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Braziliex, Huobi, Ovis, Graviex, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.