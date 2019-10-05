Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $9.32 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, FCoin, DigiFinex and BitForex. Mithril has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, Gate.io, FCoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, BitForex, HitBTC, Bithumb, DigiFinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

