MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MVLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. MISSION VY BANC/SH has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.20.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

