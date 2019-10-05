Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

MLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLND traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 5,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,536. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

