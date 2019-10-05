Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $116,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 35.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

