Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is TCTC Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,466 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,054.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

