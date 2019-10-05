MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,196,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.50% of MGIC Investment worth $69,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,601 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 451.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 73,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,155,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

