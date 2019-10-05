Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,270. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $401.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.