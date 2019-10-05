Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.