Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. TheStreet raised Medpace from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 228,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Medpace has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

