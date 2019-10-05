MediBloc [QRC] Price Down 27.8% This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,096.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.02171507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.02747323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00700728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00696479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00454137 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012391 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

