MediBloc [QRC] Price Down 27.8% This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,096.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.02171507 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.02747323 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00700728 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012844 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00696479 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00056853 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00454137 BTC.
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012391 BTC.
About MediBloc [QRC]
MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
