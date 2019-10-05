Maxcoin Trading Down 11.6% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $249,295.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00853678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00206278 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004185 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

