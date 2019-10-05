Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $19.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.38. 26,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,146. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Materialise had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.