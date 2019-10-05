Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) versus Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Financial Survey

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Masimo and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Masimo presently has a consensus target price of $160.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.94%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential downside of 9.07%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Zynex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $858.29 million 9.24 $193.54 million $3.03 49.08 Zynex $23.43 million 17.33 $7.36 million $0.22 56.86

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Masimo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 22.15% 17.82% 15.01% Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Volatility and Risk

Masimo has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats Zynex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software that monitors Masimo Root and Radical-7. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

