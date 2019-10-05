Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.24. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

