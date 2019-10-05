Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 352,308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,311.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

