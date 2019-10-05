MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,479. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

