Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $246,767.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $246,767.00 and $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,509,312 coins and its circulating supply is 557,875,207 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

