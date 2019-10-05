Man Group plc Sells 31,247 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.33% of Koppers worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 244.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 354,654 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Koppers by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

