Man Group plc Increases Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 54,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $2,867,680.65. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 115,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $5,558,170.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 937,393 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,531. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -27.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

