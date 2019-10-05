Man Group plc Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 173.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 600.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $127,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 280,903 shares in the company, valued at $25,191,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $12,983,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,278,877 shares of company stock worth $119,228,935. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.