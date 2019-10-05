Man Group plc Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of VOYA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.