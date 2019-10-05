Maincoin Hits Market Cap of $307,030.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $307,030.00 and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038659 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.05410930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,877,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

