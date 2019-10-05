Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 135,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $92,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $149,293. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.