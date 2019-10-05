Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.