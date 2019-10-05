Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $59,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 95.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,782,000 after buying an additional 788,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,953,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,088,000 after buying an additional 576,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,139,000 after buying an additional 361,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG remained flat at $$147.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 607,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.42 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

