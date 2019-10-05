Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $64,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,539. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

