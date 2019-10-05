Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $72,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 45.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 876,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 72.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vale by 145.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,564 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538,728. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

