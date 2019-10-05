Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $66.22 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,119 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $66,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,971,000 after buying an additional 1,023,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. 268,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

