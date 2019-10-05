Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $55.18 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Service Co. International worth $55,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,503,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,126,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 204,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,042,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,153,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,224,000 after buying an additional 38,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,452. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $5,114,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,753,324.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

