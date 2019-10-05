Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 467,447 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,447 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.62% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $74,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,184. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

