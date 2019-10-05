Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 67,236 Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 10.46% of Sohu.com worth $57,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 53.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,610. Sohu.com Ltd – has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $391.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

