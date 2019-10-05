Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 277,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Qiagen by 83.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 414,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

