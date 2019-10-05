Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 58,787 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,787 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,078. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

