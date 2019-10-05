Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 20,084 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price objective on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.86. The stock had a trading volume of 385,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,648. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $431.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

