Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.84 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,376 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after buying an additional 335,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,677,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,956,000 after buying an additional 221,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,257,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.95. 30,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

