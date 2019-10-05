Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Polaris Industries worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

NYSE:PII traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.