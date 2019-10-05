Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

