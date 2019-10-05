LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PACW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

