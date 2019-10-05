LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after purchasing an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.64. 904,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,722. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average of $178.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.